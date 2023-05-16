It’s here!!! Super Bunny Man has launched: World 5 Awaits You!

Hello everyone!

Hooray! It’s launch day! We're so excited for you to join us on this epic bunny release day and see what we've been cooking up all this time (especially the last couple of years 😉 New world alert!).

Included in this BIG launch update:

• World 5 - “Hopstacle Stadium” - 10 new levels (how long have we waited?!)

• Translation into many languages to make the game even more accessible!

• Better net code to help improve online performance!

• Shiny new logo!

• New Music! - Our in-game tunes have had an amazing update by Chaotrope! We absolutely love the new soundtrack!

• Various other bug fixes and improvements.

• We also got a shiny new trailer!

We’re excited to let you know that there will be more Party Mode levels coming soon after the game is released, so you won't have to wait long to enjoy them too!

This exciting moment is not just a milestone for us as Catobyte. We couldn't have made it today without your ongoing support and all of your feedback. A BIG thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Rest assured, we're committed to continually improving and expanding Super Bunny Man. Your input will help guide the game's future. We’re excited to keep you updated on new content, enhancements, and special events. Please join us on Discord, the Steam forums or Twitter. We'll be hanging out there too. We’re excited to chat with you!

We also want to take a moment to give a huge shoutout to our incredible teammates who have joined us in the past few months. We're so grateful to have had the opportunity to collaborate with such talented individuals, and we couldn't have reached this amazing milestone without their help. Thank you very much to the Super Bunny Man team!

And finally, we'd like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our players for their amazing support throughout this journey. We’ve loved seeing you all play Super Bunny Man over the years. Your laughter and smiles have been the most rewarding part of this project. You’ve brought us so much joy. We hope Super Bunny Man continues to bring you many more fun times for many years to come.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,

Team Catobyte