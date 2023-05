I uploaded this update to fix a big bug with the game browser, I meant to include those features as part of 1.5 but you can access them now.

[New]Pistol - Currently only available in the lobby, will be added to the game soon.

[New]Added Crouching - Press C to toggle crouching

[New]Added Leaning - hold control+Q or control+E to lean left or right

There is more stuff, but it's part of the 1.5 update. full patch notes will be out with the update