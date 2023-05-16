 Skip to content

Crocotile 3D update for 16 May 2023

v2.1.3

16 May 2023

v.2.1.3 (May 16, 2023)

  • Added: "Deselect when single-clicking" option in the Edit > Settings > Edit Mode. This will automatically deselect anything if you are selecting a single element. You can hold Shift to select multiple things (prevents auto-deselecting).
  • Added: Keybindings for adding/removing tiles to/from a palette in the Tileset panel. Press + to add, and - to remove tiles. You can also change the keys by going to Edit > Buttons > Tileset.
  • Fixed: Selecting or copying transluscent pixels in the Painting panel would fail. Should work fine now.
  • Fixed: Selecting edges would fail if mouse was also hovering over instances/entities that were behind it.
  • Fixed: Side panel wasn't keeping width in some cases when restoring window.
  • Fixed: Painting panel wasn't keeping scroll position after going to Tranfsorm/Scene panels.

Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!

