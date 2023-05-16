v.2.1.3 (May 16, 2023)
- Added: "Deselect when single-clicking" option in the Edit > Settings > Edit Mode. This will automatically deselect anything if you are selecting a single element. You can hold Shift to select multiple things (prevents auto-deselecting).
- Added: Keybindings for adding/removing tiles to/from a palette in the Tileset panel. Press + to add, and - to remove tiles. You can also change the keys by going to Edit > Buttons > Tileset.
- Fixed: Selecting or copying transluscent pixels in the Painting panel would fail. Should work fine now.
- Fixed: Selecting edges would fail if mouse was also hovering over instances/entities that were behind it.
- Fixed: Side panel wasn't keeping width in some cases when restoring window.
- Fixed: Painting panel wasn't keeping scroll position after going to Tranfsorm/Scene panels.
Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!
Check the Gallery to see creations by Crocotile users: http://www.crocotile3d.com/gallery
Also, there is a Discord server where Crocotile users can chat: https://discord.gg/fmtJdUb
Watch youtube videos demonstration Crocotile 3D: Youtube channel
Consider supporting via Patreon!
