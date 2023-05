Share · View all patches · Build 11247295 · Last edited 16 May 2023 – 23:34:26 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

I am pushing a new update, the biggest change is the "graphics" as I am changing the way grass and trees look.

Also, I added an option to Keyboard or Gamepad right before loading the game.

Here are the side by side comparison.

Before



After



Before



After



Before



After