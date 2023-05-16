Update 0.8.3.2 - 2. Rush Event

Share · View all patches · Build 11247282 · Last edited 16 May 2023 – 21:09:18 UTC by Wendy

4 Days Character Race Event

At 18.05.2023 7pm - 21.05.2023 7pm CEST we will host our second Rush Event.

This time all players will get access to all characters right from the start of the event. All further weapons/skills have to be unlocked as normal but players will get a +100% increased light drop rate during the Rush Event.

Whats different about this event?

4 day event duration, giving all players a more time to compete and try out the still pretty new timed event system.

All characters are unlocked from the start of the event

Only tier 1 difficulty tier is available for the rush events

Improvements

On rush events only difficulty tier 1 can be played and no further tiers can be unlocked

Rush events now grant you access to all playable characters right from the start of the event

Visual improvements for the event system

Tweaks and improvements for the event system

Bugfixes:

Fixed a bug that could lead to a crash when entering skill tree

Fixed wrong rounded resource regeneration values in the leaderboard build viewer

Fixed resposiveness number overlay for healthbar that activates after exceeding a certain health treshold

