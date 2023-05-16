 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lunar Soil Playtest update for 16 May 2023

PlayTest - The Artifacts

Share · View all patches · Build 11247246 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Artifacts

During your explorations on Lunar Soil you might find powerful artifacts that can be analyzed.
Once unlocked in another dimension, you can select a powerful bonus to aid your travels.

This Playtest includes the eight different artifacts retro pixelart platforming levels.
The new options menu with settings.
Parts of the new inventory and resources.



Experimental Steam Deck support!
Try playtesting Lunar Soilon your steamdeck.

Let us know what you think!
What did you like or not like?
What would you like to see more of?

Thank you for helping us making this game better.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2085251 Depot 2085251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link