PlayTest - The Artifacts

Share · View all patches · Build 11247246 · Last edited 16 May 2023 – 21:09:24 UTC by Wendy

The Artifacts

During your explorations on Lunar Soil you might find powerful artifacts that can be analyzed.

Once unlocked in another dimension, you can select a powerful bonus to aid your travels.

This Playtest includes the eight different artifacts retro pixelart platforming levels.

The new options menu with settings.

Parts of the new inventory and resources.









Experimental Steam Deck support!

Try playtesting Lunar Soilon your steamdeck.



Let us know what you think!

What did you like or not like?

What would you like to see more of?

Thank you for helping us making this game better.