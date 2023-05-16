Build 5.16.2023.3 - Cave Collision Update

We've revamped the physics in all of our caves! You should notice a major, if not total, decrease in areas that you can get stuck.
Please report any area you get stuck on via Discussion Boards or Discord. Thanks!
