Drift update for 16 May 2023

Build 5.16.2023.3 - Cave Collision Update

Build 11247220 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've revamped the physics in all of our caves! You should notice a major, if not total, decrease in areas that you can get stuck.

Please report any area you get stuck on via Discussion Boards or Discord. Thanks!

