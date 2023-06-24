Sonic’s Birthday Bash Update is available now!

**We’ve decorated the Starfall Islands in celebration of Sonic’s birthday! There are tons to do with new challenges, new moves, new collectable Koco, and New Game +… all for FREE!

This free content update includes the following: **

• Birthday Celebration – The Starfall Islands have been decked out to celebrate Sonic’s birthday! Check out the decorations and party with a new costume for Sonic’s big day!

• Action Chain Challenge – new challenges have been added to the Open Zones. Aim for the high score!

• New Skill: Spin Dash – The legendary Sonic move returns! Unlock the Spin Dash and discover new ways to traverse the Starfall Islands.

• New Koco – There’s new kinds of Koco waiting to be found on the Starfall Islands. Keep an eye out for their fun outfits!

• New Game + - Relive the story of Sonic Frontiers with all your stats and skills carried over from your previous playthrough.

This update also includes additional changes to improve your experience while exploring the Starfall Islands.

• Added a function to display percent completion for each island – available on the transition screen between islands, island selection screen, and island clear screen.

• Added new “Frontier Elite” costume.

• Added an ability to change the rate of deceleration when jumping.

• Added a "NEW" icon that will be displayed when extra content is newly added.

• Added an ability to turn on/off the "BGM change" function in Cyber Space.

• The tower difficulty on Rhea Island has been reduced for Easy mode.

• When the following time-saving actions are used in Cyber Space, colored marks will now appear in the results:

o Homing Dash: White

o Spin Dash: Red

o Change in deceleration rate when jumping: Yellow

o Cyber Space Power Boost: Blue

• Added a feature to reset clear time and rank in Arcade mode, Cyber Space, Battle Rush, etc.

• Added an ON/OFF option to set whether the camera will use dramatic angles when skills are used.

• Added an option to set the deceleration rate to reach a complete stop.

• Added an ON/OFF option to set whether to maintain a boost during a jump.

• Added 24 songs to the Juke Box. Added Sound Memories on each island.

• Additional bug fixes.

**Thank you for being part of Sonic’s birthday celebration! Stay tuned for the final content update, coming later this year to Sonic Frontiers for FREE!

Watch the trailer here.**