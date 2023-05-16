Quality of Death Beta - V3.9.1 Hotfix 1

Big thanks to all our players faithfully testing the Beta build! You've made a lot of the items in this hotfix possible.
Due to some technology changes, the current Linux build is no longer capable of using Crossplay services. You can still use Proton through Steam to play the Windows version and use Crossplay that way.
The Linux build now works however, but it will be updated later today with the rest of the changes from this hotfix.
- Fixed the Linux build; This build is now built to target SteamOS instead of Ubuntu
- Fixed crashes caused by cutscenes
- Removed HDR toggle (for now) due to unintended behavior when turned off
- Gave unique ambient and sneaking lights to all Shaman Forms
- Made explosions less bright
- Wall hit particle has been made bright regardless of area lighting
- Fixed Blindfold of Telepathy
- Made player weapons invisible while under the Telepathy effect
- Fixed interactables not being highlighted while in interaction range while blind
- Fixed lever Activate / Deactivate prompt not updating when toggling
- Blocking skill increases with torches / non-shield off hand items capped at 40
- Increased Blocking skill-based durability of Shields by 2x
- Light spell particle now rotates smoothly for multiplayer clients
- Magicstaff of Light no longer clears the player's Light spell when casting a new one
- Gave all named NPCs an in-world nametag visible to their leader
- Made exits no longer appear behind breakable walls when a breakable wall is the only path
- Gauntlets of Strength renamed to Gauntlets of Might
- Push effect is now granted by Gauntlets of Might
- Fixed Push effect not being properly granted by Potion of Strength
- Added Potions of Strength to certain reliable locations
- Added new Might status effect icon
Changed depots in devtest branch