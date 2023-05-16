 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

City Bus Manager update for 16 May 2023

Content Update 4 - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11247086 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Graphic error (changing repaint) on used buses fixed
  • Fixed freeze on loading when "loading streets
  • Fixed overlapping employee names
  • Fixed bug that caused the game area to automatically expand when loading

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1364211 Depot 1364211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1364212 Depot 1364212
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link