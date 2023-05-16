- Graphic error (changing repaint) on used buses fixed
- Fixed freeze on loading when "loading streets
- Fixed overlapping employee names
- Fixed bug that caused the game area to automatically expand when loading
City Bus Manager update for 16 May 2023
Content Update 4 - Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1364211 Depot 1364211
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1364212 Depot 1364212
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update