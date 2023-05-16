- Camera refactor adjusted on a per-scene basis.
- Fixed a number of issues relating to late refactors that broke adding traits, item types, etc.
- Further performance enhancements.
- Fixed an issue that prevented text from displaying in battle as part of a result.
RPG Architect update for 16 May 2023
Bug Fixes and Feature Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158671 Depot 2158671
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158672 Depot 2158672
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158673 Depot 2158673
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158674 Depot 2158674
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update