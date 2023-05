You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.6.2.2 (16/05/2023)

-2nd Anniversary Event is now over. Thank you for participating.

-Mayhem nodes in conquer now visible all the time.

-Fixed the problem where Witch Tracks didn't spawn.

-Fixed the problem where one chest fell down on a wall in Atlis Desert Mini map.

-Fixed the problem where there were enemies spawned on rocks in Distorted Land.

-Improved AI movement in Distorted Land.