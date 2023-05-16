 Skip to content

Nucleares update for 16 May 2023

Patch notes: V 0.2.07.052

Share · View all patches · Build 11246884 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following improvements have been made:

  • Added an internal log to be able to know the activity of the reactor.
  • Added gauges with history for reactor core and pressurizer pressure and temperature, volume of the pressurizer, and energy generated by the turbines.
  • Added three new audit award templates.
  • New system of important messages when starting the game.
  • Made deep changes to alternate input to prevent slowness and inconsistencies in mouse movement.

* Added German language to the game: interface, controls and subtitles (without voices). A great translation job done by Polonium209.

The following fixes have been made:

  • Fixed bug in reactor core vent valve.
  • Fixed bug of the increase in temperature of the external vessel when there is a leak.
  • Fixed bug of Pressurizer cooldown valve causing too slow cooldown when low coolant and too much steam.
  • Fixed bug with fueling animation on gensets.
  • Fixed bug with incorrect coloring on fuel cans after loading a saved progress.
  • Fixed bug where incorrect build time was displayed after loading a saved progress.
  • Fixed bug where build time was incorrectly displayed when switching between pending build items.
  • Fixed bug of spontaneous destruction of an evaporator when replacing a previously destroyed one.
  • Fixed bug of inaccessible valve to manually drain the evaporator of loop 2.
  • Fixed some typographical errors in the English language.

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

We are waiting for you in the game's Discord!

