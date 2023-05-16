Patch notes: V 0.2.07.052

Share · View all patches · Build 11246884 · Last edited 16 May 2023 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy

The following improvements have been made:

Added an internal log to be able to know the activity of the reactor.

Added gauges with history for reactor core and pressurizer pressure and temperature, volume of the pressurizer, and energy generated by the turbines.

Added three new audit award templates.

New system of important messages when starting the game.

Made deep changes to alternate input to prevent slowness and inconsistencies in mouse movement.

* Added German language to the game: interface, controls and subtitles (without voices). A great translation job done by Polonium209.

The following fixes have been made:

Fixed bug in reactor core vent valve.

Fixed bug of the increase in temperature of the external vessel when there is a leak.

Fixed bug of Pressurizer cooldown valve causing too slow cooldown when low coolant and too much steam.

Fixed bug with fueling animation on gensets.

Fixed bug with incorrect coloring on fuel cans after loading a saved progress.

Fixed bug where incorrect build time was displayed after loading a saved progress.

Fixed bug where build time was incorrectly displayed when switching between pending build items.

Fixed bug of spontaneous destruction of an evaporator when replacing a previously destroyed one.

Fixed bug of inaccessible valve to manually drain the evaporator of loop 2.

Fixed some typographical errors in the English language.

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

We are waiting for you in the game's Discord!