Rogue: Genesia update for 16 May 2023

Update 0.8.3.3

Update 0.8.3.3 · Build 11246811 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major QoL - Bestiary

  • This is a very first version of the bestiary available, it is for now limited to monster list only, later on, Monster's abilities and Pick-up will be added to the bestiary
    There you can check information about monster you already killed, more information will be unlocked as you kill more of a monster
    You can also check the monster stats for multiple level (1 level = 1 stage in the current zone for rogs mode, or 1 minute in Survivors mode)

QoL

  • Slight improvement to the Soulcard filter - It'll now properly look for stats (both internal name and localized name in your current language)

Fixes

  • Limited soul-shop challenge not applying the limitation

