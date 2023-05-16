Update 0.8.3.3

Major QoL - Bestiary
- This is a very first version of the bestiary available, it is for now limited to monster list only, later on, Monster's abilities and Pick-up will be added to the bestiary
There you can check information about monster you already killed, more information will be unlocked as you kill more of a monster
You can also check the monster stats for multiple level (1 level = 1 stage in the current zone for rogs mode, or 1 minute in Survivors mode)
QoL
- Slight improvement to the Soulcard filter - It'll now properly look for stats (both internal name and localized name in your current language)
Fixes
- Limited soul-shop challenge not applying the limitation
Changed files in this update