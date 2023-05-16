Regular Update 1.0.9

General
- The action cancelation has been changed from "F" to "RMB" (Right Mouse Button).
- Valery's house has been optimized.
- The appearance of the final credits has been updated.
- Player respawns in all dreams have been adjusted.
Act 3. On the Hills of Manchuria
- That one now turns towards the sniper when talking about him.
Act 4. Calls for Help
- Fixed player camera movement to operator camera when having a cigarette in the mouth.
Act 7. Drift
- The sound of the machine gun is now slightly quieter.
Act 8. Well, It's Business, Well...
- The Translator's button voicing has been fixed.
Act 8. And That's It!
- The camera no longer flies away when selecting lines.
Act 9. The Lesson of Futility
- The witch will now wait for you in the house. You won't miss her anymore!
- New walls have been added to the pyramid, hiding the empty part of the location.
Act 10. The Hour of Reckoning
- A tube of glue has been added during the globe repair.
Changed files in this update