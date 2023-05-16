 Skip to content

Kujlevka update for 16 May 2023

Regular Update 1.0.9

16 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • The action cancelation has been changed from "F" to "RMB" (Right Mouse Button).
  • Valery's house has been optimized.
  • The appearance of the final credits has been updated.
  • Player respawns in all dreams have been adjusted.

Act 3. On the Hills of Manchuria

  • That one now turns towards the sniper when talking about him.

Act 4. Calls for Help

  • Fixed player camera movement to operator camera when having a cigarette in the mouth.

Act 7. Drift

  • The sound of the machine gun is now slightly quieter.

Act 8. Well, It's Business, Well...

  • The Translator's button voicing has been fixed.

Act 8. And That's It!

  • The camera no longer flies away when selecting lines.

Act 9. The Lesson of Futility

  • The witch will now wait for you in the house. You won't miss her anymore!
  • New walls have been added to the pyramid, hiding the empty part of the location.

Act 10. The Hour of Reckoning

  • A tube of glue has been added during the globe repair.

