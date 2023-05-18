X8 Early Access Out NOW!

X8 is now available for Free Early Access, starting today, May 18th at 10 am PST!

We are very happy to release this game to you all, after having collaborated with testers over 2 Closed Betas.

We will continue to build upon and update the game with your help! Please help us by leaving feedback in the channels on Discord (discord.gg/x8vr)

We are excited to hear from you!

In addition, we recently published a video showcase to celebrate the Early Access release of X8. Topics include game mechanics, design, future updates, and more!

Please take a look here

And in even more news, on May 26th, we are running our first Invitational eSports Tournament, co-hosted by VAL! Teams of 5 will be competing for a $10,000 prize pool.

The tournament features US and Japanese teams, as well as some Closed Beta testers, so please join us in watching this event!

It will be hosted on Twitch at https://twitch.tv/valvr_esports

We hope you enjoy playing X8!

Meta: https://oculus.com/experiences/quest/4518172508241377/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1763510/X8/