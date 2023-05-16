New: Rules Codex!

Share · View all patches · Build 11246633 · Last edited 16 May 2023 – 18:52:08 UTC by Wendy

Hey Guild Leaders!

I ended up spending most of this week on fixing bugs but...

I did find some time to add one handy little system...

Wait... what is a "rules codex"?

It's meant to be an "in-game manual" of sorts - containing:

Key elements from the tutorial,

Reference to how some systems and rules work (like fallen unit rules)

Few handy tips for those who need 'em.

You may recognize it from the Full Release: Will, Want, Maybe post - it's named "Tutorial encyclopedia system" there.

You can access it yourself in the newest version via the pause menu - in the future I'd like to add other ways to access it too, as well as adding additional entries and prettying it up.

I also want to note - it's not meant to replaces player guides in any way.

instead it's just meant to be a handy reference for rules for players who want to refresh their knowledge on some things from the tutorial and for those who need some basic tips for how to strategize.

So... What's next?

I might spend tomorrow fixing a handful of other things , but right afterwards!

Mist City Enrichment

-About three weeks

New enemies! New equipment! more drops from existing enemies.

Improved and/or added oddities.

I also want to fix the issue where returned / crafted items disappear if you return to a full inventory that has no room for them during this update.

New Goals and Quests

-A week to two weeks

New quests for the new areas as well as improved rewards for various factions.

This is far from being the last City of Mist update too - I have a few more planned out. More on that in the future (:

Thank you for checking out this update!

-David