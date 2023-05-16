📈 Lost Life Origins Progress (01-15.05.2023) 📆
(Steam - v11)
🛠 Engine updated to UE5.2
🛠 Many small bug fixes.
🛠 Small improvements and updates to user interface
🛠 Improved some 3d models quality.
🛠 Fixed the siren in the Act 1 house. (The siren off trigger was placed incorrectly, allowing players to walk past it.)
🛠 Fixed the hints in the Act 1 mansion. (Some of them were missing after porting the project to UE5)
🛠 Fixed the missing collision in the Act 1 fence near the gas station.
🛠 Improved the walk animation for all monsters to prevent sliding around after slowing movement from damage.
🛠 The French translation is in progress. (23% of the game has been translated so far.)
📋 Next on the list :
▪ Bug fix, quality improvements...
🇫🇷 Translation to French in progress. A mysterious human being named Dandy has joined our translation team and is now working on the French translation!
‼ I have found a new job, and I am unsure of how it will affect the game's development. However, I will try my best to continue working on the game in my free time.
‼ Preparing project for release on VKplay store.
‼ Lost Life Origins (Act 1-2) released on Steam early access!
And as always, thank you all for your support! 🙇♂️
Changed files in this update