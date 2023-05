πŸ“ˆ Lost Life Origins Progress (01-15.05.2023) πŸ“†

(Steam - v11)

πŸ› Engine updated to UE5.2

πŸ› Many small bug fixes.

πŸ› Small improvements and updates to user interface

πŸ› Improved some 3d models quality.

πŸ› Fixed the siren in the Act 1 house. (The siren off trigger was placed incorrectly, allowing players to walk past it.)

πŸ› Fixed the hints in the Act 1 mansion. (Some of them were missing after porting the project to UE5)

πŸ› Fixed the missing collision in the Act 1 fence near the gas station.

πŸ› Improved the walk animation for all monsters to prevent sliding around after slowing movement from damage.

πŸ› The French translation is in progress. (23% of the game has been translated so far.)

πŸ“‹ Next on the list :

β–ͺ Bug fix, quality improvements...

πŸ‡«πŸ‡· Translation to French in progress. A mysterious human being named Dandy has joined our translation team and is now working on the French translation!

β€Ό I have found a new job, and I am unsure of how it will affect the game's development. However, I will try my best to continue working on the game in my free time.

β€Ό Preparing project for release on VKplay store.

β€Ό Lost Life Origins (Act 1-2) released on Steam early access!

And as always, thank you all for your support! πŸ™‡β€β™‚οΈ