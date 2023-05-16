📈 Lost Life Origins Progress (01-15.05.2023) 📆

(Steam - v11)

🛠 Engine updated to UE5.2

🛠 Many small bug fixes.

🛠 Small improvements and updates to user interface

🛠 Improved some 3d models quality.

🛠 Fixed the siren in the Act 1 house. (The siren off trigger was placed incorrectly, allowing players to walk past it.)

🛠 Fixed the hints in the Act 1 mansion. (Some of them were missing after porting the project to UE5)

🛠 Fixed the missing collision in the Act 1 fence near the gas station.

🛠 Improved the walk animation for all monsters to prevent sliding around after slowing movement from damage.

🛠 The French translation is in progress. (23% of the game has been translated so far.)

📋 Next on the list :

▪ Bug fix, quality improvements...

🇫🇷 Translation to French in progress. A mysterious human being named Dandy has joined our translation team and is now working on the French translation!

‼ I have found a new job, and I am unsure of how it will affect the game's development. However, I will try my best to continue working on the game in my free time.

‼ Preparing project for release on VKplay store.

‼ Lost Life Origins (Act 1-2) released on Steam early access!

And as always, thank you all for your support! 🙇‍♂️