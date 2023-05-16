Dota 2 Update 5/16/2023

Over the last few days we've addressed several gameplay issues:
- Fixed Universal heroes' damage per level tooltips referencing an incorrect value
- Fixed Tormentor tooltips to show correct reflection, damage barrier, and regen values
- Fixed Neutral Tokens being inaccessible when sent to stash by hero clones
- Clarified multiple ability and item tooltips and 7.33c patch notes in the client
- Fixed Eye of the Vizier providing no Mana Regen
- Fixed Glimmer Cape barrier to correctly block damage for items and abilities that go on cooldown on damage
- Fixed Specialist's Array providing constant bonus damage for melee heroes
- Fixed Specialist's Array not providing the base bonus damage when ready to proc
- Fixed Dazzle attacking Void Spirit with poison debuff causing a crash
- Fixed Earthshaker's Fissure Range being incorrect
- Fixed Grimstroke's Dark Portrait illusions not having the correct amount of magic resistance
- Fixed a bug that caused casting certain targeted spells on units affected by Grim Stroke Soulbind to disable portions of that ability's effects (e.g. bonus damage on Clinkz's Tar Bomb)
- Fixed Hoodwink's Bushwhack interrupting debuff immune targets
- Fixed Lone Druid's Summon Spirit Bear to respect damage blocking when going on cooldown due to damage
- Fixed Mars' Spear of Mars interrupting debuff immune targets
- Fixed Meepo clones creating boots when picking up Lotuses
- Fixed Pangolier's Swashbuckle Dash Range being incorrect
- Fixed Spirit Breaker's Charge of Darkness Mana Cost that was incorrectly decreased to 90 instead of 100
- Fixed Weaver's Level 10 Talent +50 Shukuchi Damage applying twice
- Fixed Zeus' Lightning Hands triggering spell absorb/reflection effects
- Abilities with no legacy hotkeys defined get auto-assigned one
Changed files in this update