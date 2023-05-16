 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 16 May 2023

Dota 2 Update 5/16/2023

Build 11246410 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Over the last few days we've addressed several gameplay issues:

  • Fixed Universal heroes' damage per level tooltips referencing an incorrect value
  • Fixed Tormentor tooltips to show correct reflection, damage barrier, and regen values
  • Fixed Neutral Tokens being inaccessible when sent to stash by hero clones
  • Clarified multiple ability and item tooltips and 7.33c patch notes in the client
  • Fixed Eye of the Vizier providing no Mana Regen
  • Fixed Glimmer Cape barrier to correctly block damage for items and abilities that go on cooldown on damage
  • Fixed Specialist's Array providing constant bonus damage for melee heroes
  • Fixed Specialist's Array not providing the base bonus damage when ready to proc
  • Fixed Dazzle attacking Void Spirit with poison debuff causing a crash
  • Fixed Earthshaker's Fissure Range being incorrect
  • Fixed Grimstroke's Dark Portrait illusions not having the correct amount of magic resistance
  • Fixed a bug that caused casting certain targeted spells on units affected by Grim Stroke Soulbind to disable portions of that ability's effects (e.g. bonus damage on Clinkz's Tar Bomb)
  • Fixed Hoodwink's Bushwhack interrupting debuff immune targets
  • Fixed Lone Druid's Summon Spirit Bear to respect damage blocking when going on cooldown due to damage
  • Fixed Mars' Spear of Mars interrupting debuff immune targets
  • Fixed Meepo clones creating boots when picking up Lotuses
  • Fixed Pangolier's Swashbuckle Dash Range being incorrect
  • Fixed Spirit Breaker's Charge of Darkness Mana Cost that was incorrectly decreased to 90 instead of 100
  • Fixed Weaver's Level 10 Talent +50 Shukuchi Damage applying twice
  • Fixed Zeus' Lightning Hands triggering spell absorb/reflection effects
  • Abilities with no legacy hotkeys defined get auto-assigned one

