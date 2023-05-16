The animations have been updated, they are now video, more fluid for all the characters.
Increased the damage of the SUPER ATTACK is now the BASE DAMAGE X 30.
In SURVIVOR mode there are now up to 250 enemies on screen.
The OPTIONS menu was modified vertically, the option to lower the volume of sounds was added.
If you close the game and open it again, the options you had set are saved.
FACTOR D update for 16 May 2023
NEW UPDATE
