Operation: Pinkeye update for 16 May 2023

Operation: Pinkeye - Version 2.0 Release Notes

Operation: Pinkeye - Version 2.0 Release Notes

Build 11246314

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A big update is here! I fixed lots of things over the months with bug squashes and QOL changes!

  • Updated and improved articles
  • Fixed glitches with some strings
  • Updated briefs to better fit the story and lore
  • Fixed glitch where some posters and shelves didn't have any backs
  • Fixed clipping problem on level 6
  • Maxwell has now been stripped of weapons on level 7 and needs to regain them
  • Turrets now take breaks
  • Fixed problem where ammo depeletes when switching weapons too quickly
  • Fixed mission failed glitch on level 8
  • Fixed problem with shooting after quickload
  • Fixed problem where bookcase doesn't open
  • Sorted out door placements on level 3
  • Fixed glitch that stopped the final boss from showing

