Operation: Pinkeye - Version 2.0 Release Notes

A big update is here! I fixed lots of things over the months with bug squashes and QOL changes!
- Updated and improved articles
- Fixed glitches with some strings
- Updated briefs to better fit the story and lore
- Fixed glitch where some posters and shelves didn't have any backs
- Fixed clipping problem on level 6
- Maxwell has now been stripped of weapons on level 7 and needs to regain them
- Turrets now take breaks
- Fixed problem where ammo depeletes when switching weapons too quickly
- Fixed mission failed glitch on level 8
- Fixed problem with shooting after quickload
- Fixed problem where bookcase doesn't open
- Sorted out door placements on level 3
- Fixed glitch that stopped the final boss from showing
Changed files in this update