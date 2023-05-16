SYNCHRONY Update v3.7.1

Crypt of the NecroDancer v3.7.1 is now available!
Changes
- Changed Double Tempo mode to allow holding down directional buttons to move when playing as Bolt or Coda
- Changed Shield of Shove to appear in Teh Urn's item pool
- Changed sprite for Fireball Spells cast by Infernal Torch
Modding features
- Added function [noparse]inventory.findMatchingItemStack()[/noparse]
- Added function [noparse]trapClientTrigger.checkClientTrigger()[/noparse]
- Added components _[noparse]SynccharmableTargetOverride[/noparse] and _[noparse]SyncitemPetTargetOverride[/noparse] to control pet targeting
Bugfixes
Gameplay bugfixes
- Fixed consecutive characters not regaining their starting items in Ensemble Mode
- Fixed hearts sometimes not refilling upon switching characters after healing in Ensemble Mode
- Fixed cursed hearts sometimes getting lost when switching characters in Ensemble Mode
- Fixed Blast Helm not protecting Shields' durability from explosions
- Fixed Nocturna's Zone 5 invasion not taking effect in Ensemble mode
- Fixed Monk encountering gold in walls in Ensemble mode
- Fixed Dove encountering Sarcophagi in Zone 4 in Ensemble mode
- Fixed Dorian encountering Blademasters in Zone 4 in Ensemble mode
- Fixed Tempo not creating an extra miniboss per floor in Ensemble mode
- Fixed Tempo not increasing enemy spawn rates in Ensemble mode
- Fixed Tempo and Aria not encountering Spiders outside of Zone 4 in Ensemble mode
- Fixed Aria not encountering Sarcophagi in Ensemble mode
- Fixed Aria encountering Spiders and Monkeys in Zone 4 in Ensemble mode
- Fixed Klarinetta being unable to pick up Shield of Shove
- Fixed Shield of Shove not being stashed when switching to Monk in Ensemble Mode
- Fixed Enchant Scroll sometimes failing to produce an item in Single Zone mode
- Fixed bagged items being dropped when switching characters in Ensemble Mode
- Fixed Ensemble Mode granting additional Cookies when switching to Mary while already holding Cookies
Engine bugfixes
- Fixed Ensemble Mode character selection room ignoring multiplayer permission checks
- Fixed error when entering the lobby practice room in Versus Mode
- Fixed error when toggling for multiple DLC packs at once while a DLC character is selected
- Fixed error when displaying preview sprites for modded characters with multiple attachments
Visual bugfixes
- Fixed Ensemble Mode character preview not always appearing when falling down a trapdoor
- Fixed lingering visual artifacts after a possessed Wisp takes the stairs
- Fixed character selection room previews sometimes hovering slightly above the ground
- Fixed character selection room sometimes representing characters as white squares after unsubscribing from a resource pack
- Fixed custom skins not immediately applying to Mary's lamb and Klarinetta's weapon
Quirks
Several bugfixes that were previously specific to the SYNCHRONY DLC now apply to all versions of the game:
- Fixed Warlock teleports causing deployed Familiars to be offset when killed by Boots of Pain
- Fixed healing not granting invincibility frames on Cadence's final boss battle
- Fixed Skeleton Knights taking double knockback from some sources of damage
- Fixed Nocturna being able to transmogrify weapons and headgear out of nowhere while in Bat Form
- Fixed Blue and Orange Slimes having a high chance to get stuck against the room's boundary walls
- Fixed walls interrupting ice slides in Phasing Mode or while wearing a Ring of Phasing
- Fixed Boots of Leaping and Boots of Lunging sharing their On/Off state with each other
- Fixed Bag of Holding not dropping its contents when switching to another backpack item
- Fixed Pixie explosions not dealing damage to tiles or items
- Fixed Exploding Mushrooms and Pixies not being immune to damage prior to being revealed
- Fixed Aria's final boss taking damage from Boots of Lunging and Rat Familiar while confused
- Fixed Aria and Coda encountering empty barrels in Zone 4
- Fixed Tempo's damage countdown resetting indefinitely when bumping into an unaffordable chest
- Fixed Randomizer Mode causing slow enemies to move instantly after being knocked back
- Fixed Headless Skeletons getting stuck in place after walking into a Rat Familiar
- Fixed enemies moving one beat sooner while inside a Nightmare's shadow
- Fixed enemies moving one beat sooner if they are revealed on the same beat a bomb explodes
Changed files in this update