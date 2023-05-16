SYNCHRONY Update v3.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11246186 · Last edited 16 May 2023 – 17:46:03 UTC by Wendy

Crypt of the NecroDancer v3.7.1 is now available!

Changes

Changed Double Tempo mode to allow holding down directional buttons to move when playing as Bolt or Coda

Modding features

Added function [noparse]inventory.findMatchingItemStack()[/noparse]

Added components _[noparse]SynccharmableTargetOverride[/noparse] and _[noparse]SyncitemPetTargetOverride[/noparse] to control pet targeting

Bugfixes

Gameplay bugfixes

Fixed consecutive characters not regaining their starting items in Ensemble Mode

Fixed Blast Helm not protecting Shields' durability from explosions

Fixed Klarinetta being unable to pick up Shield of Shove

Fixed bagged items being dropped when switching characters in Ensemble Mode
Fixed Ensemble Mode granting additional Cookies when switching to Mary while already holding Cookies

Engine bugfixes

Fixed Ensemble Mode character selection room ignoring multiplayer permission checks

Fixed error when toggling for multiple DLC packs at once while a DLC character is selected
Fixed error when displaying preview sprites for modded characters with multiple attachments

Visual bugfixes

Fixed Ensemble Mode character preview not always appearing when falling down a trapdoor

Fixed character selection room sometimes representing characters as white squares after unsubscribing from a resource pack
Fixed custom skins not immediately applying to Mary's lamb and Klarinetta's weapon

Quirks

Several bugfixes that were previously specific to the SYNCHRONY DLC now apply to all versions of the game: