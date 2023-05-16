 Skip to content

SubwaySim Hamburg update for 16 May 2023

Day One Patch

Day One Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community
▶️ Performance

  • Added a new checkbox for disabling AI trains to boost performance (both timetable and expert mode)
  • Waiting passengers are now despawned if you are more than 1000 m away from the station
  • Moving cars are despawned if you are far away
  • Removed collisions of several objects that are far away from the rails

▶️ Localisation

  • Fixed issue with game loading in wrong language after restarting
  • Fixed issue with German localization texts
  • Fixed localization for F1 help menu
  • Several other l10n-related bugfixes

▶️ Other fixes

  • Fixed some crashes caused by the passenger system
  • Settings are now properly saved
  • Fixed bug with HUD hiding
  • Fixed issues with CCTV trigger in DE

Changed depots in scripting branch

