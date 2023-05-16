Day One Patch

▶️ Performance
- Added a new checkbox for disabling AI trains to boost performance (both timetable and expert mode)
- Waiting passengers are now despawned if you are more than 1000 m away from the station
- Moving cars are despawned if you are far away
- Removed collisions of several objects that are far away from the rails
▶️ Localisation
- Fixed issue with game loading in wrong language after restarting
- Fixed issue with German localization texts
- Fixed localization for F1 help menu
- Several other l10n-related bugfixes
▶️ Other fixes
- Fixed some crashes caused by the passenger system
- Settings are now properly saved
- Fixed bug with HUD hiding
- Fixed issues with CCTV trigger in DE
Changed depots in scripting branch