Patch Notes for 5/16/23

Patch Details:
- Player ratings are now working as they should. If you perform well during a rated round your rating will go up and if you perform bad, your rating will go down. Higher divisions offer higher payouts per round and access to the divisions leaderboards.
- Mild ground play adjustments have been made with more to come.
- Other small adjustments and bug fixes.
Learn More:
- For questions or comments regarding this release, please reach out to an Admin on the DGGO Discord
Changed files in this update