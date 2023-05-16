 Skip to content

Disc Golf : Game On update for 16 May 2023

Patch Notes for 5/16/23

16 May 2023

Patch Details:

  • Player ratings are now working as they should. If you perform well during a rated round your rating will go up and if you perform bad, your rating will go down. Higher divisions offer higher payouts per round and access to the divisions leaderboards.
  • Mild ground play adjustments have been made with more to come.
  • Other small adjustments and bug fixes.

