 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wee Tanks! update for 16 May 2023

Wee Tanks v1.0 is released!

Share · View all patches · Build 11246110 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Tankers!

The moment you've all been waiting for has arrived: version 1.0.0 of Wee Tanks is now available! Get ready for an awesome multiplayer experience!
Multiplayer Campaign: Tanks' Odyssey

Embark on the Tanks Odyssey with up to 16 players, or unleash your creativity by crafting your own multiplayer campaigns. Don't forget to share your creations on the Steam Workshop for others to enjoy!

TDM and FFA: Unleash the Chaos!

If obliterating other players is your cup of tea, we totally understand! We've got you covered with heart-pounding Team Deathmatch and Free For All modes, guaranteeing an abundance of player destruction.

THANK YOU!

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported us thus far, assisting in bug finding and testing Wee Tanks. Your contributions have been invaluable. <3

Sooo.....
What now?!

But wait, there's more! We have an exciting lineup of new features planned for future updates. While the core game of Wee Tanks is complete, we're just getting started on delivering even more awesomeness in the future. (and maybe we have to fix a bug or two)


Many thanks to Freiherr for creating this art

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1797684 Depot 1797684
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1797685 Depot 1797685
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link