Wee Tanks v1.0 is released!

Hey Tankers!

The moment you've all been waiting for has arrived: version 1.0.0 of Wee Tanks is now available! Get ready for an awesome multiplayer experience!

Multiplayer Campaign: Tanks' Odyssey

Embark on the Tanks Odyssey with up to 16 players, or unleash your creativity by crafting your own multiplayer campaigns. Don't forget to share your creations on the Steam Workshop for others to enjoy!

TDM and FFA: Unleash the Chaos!

If obliterating other players is your cup of tea, we totally understand! We've got you covered with heart-pounding Team Deathmatch and Free For All modes, guaranteeing an abundance of player destruction.

THANK YOU!

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported us thus far, assisting in bug finding and testing Wee Tanks. Your contributions have been invaluable. <3

Sooo.....

What now?!

But wait, there's more! We have an exciting lineup of new features planned for future updates. While the core game of Wee Tanks is complete, we're just getting started on delivering even more awesomeness in the future. (and maybe we have to fix a bug or two)



Many thanks to Freiherr for creating this art