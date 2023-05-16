Game patch 1.4.1, 60% discount, and over 1,500 Steam reviews!

Hey folks!

This patch implements several improvements back-ported from Intravenous 2, which I believe improve the overall feel of the game, but do not impact the overall game design of Intravenous 1, and fixes several issues, one of which is an oversight in the enemy's suppressive fire logic, where they would not lay down suppressive fire if there was a dead/unconscious body between them and the player. In other words, the game just got a bit more difficult!

Version 1.4.1:

CPU optimizations

improved enemy look direction behavior when following a path (they are no longer jerky)

reduced the frequency at which enemies would open doors which are along their path, but are not relevant to their end destination

adjusted pathfinding to better pathfind around opened doors

fixed enemies not laying down suppressive fire if there was a dead/unconscious goon between them and the player's last known position

fixed security camera users not reporting sightings of bodies in some cases after resetting to last savefile

fixed an issue with the multithreaded pathfinding system, which could lead to queued path searches failing to initiate if there was a very large amount of paths being added to the search queue at once

fixed incorrect investigation logic in enemy alert logic, which would sometimes cause them to stop investigating what they heard/saw

fixed all weapon-related sounds not being centered

Aside from that, the game is now available with a 60% discount, - the highest discount on Steam so far, - until May 28th, so be sure to grab it if you, or a friend, have been meaning to try the full game!

Additionally we've recently hit 1,500 Steam reviews! Reaching this many reviews to me personally is nothing short of amazing, so I can't say anything but "this is awesome".

I'd like to thank everyone that has left a review and voiced their opinion of the game. You guys rock, thank you so much!

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!