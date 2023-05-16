1.00.50200 - coming_in_hot public beta update!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We've just pushed an update to our coming_in_hot public beta branch.

Brought over all changes associated with the last direct to retail hotfix

Fixed an issue with the Fanatic Librarian kill achievement not counting when ignited

Added missing SFX to Bonesaw and Shred of Decency

Reverberating Redoubt: Added Armor Tag

Fixed an issue with a Flagellant hero goal

Pillager Mongrel no longer gains Dodge when using Watchdog, but instead gains it on Riposte

Updated healing tab background art on the Hospital

Fixed an issue where using a combat item on the final boss would break VFX from correctly looping

Reduced Inn Mastery hold to upgrade timing from 2s to 1s

Fixed an issue where a rough patch would be hidden under the sand in the Shroud

Increased the appearance rate of Hero Shrines

Fixed various Localization UI issues

Various VFX fixes

Updated Korean Localization

We have done some behind data and code work to change how we handled resistances we want to be presented as IMMUNE (ie. The Dreaming General). However the UI does not correctly reflect these changes and will do so in a future update.