1.00.50200 - coming_in_hot public beta update!

We've just pushed an update to our coming_in_hot public beta branch.
- Brought over all changes associated with the last direct to retail hotfix
- Fixed an issue with the Fanatic Librarian kill achievement not counting when ignited
- Added missing SFX to Bonesaw and Shred of Decency
- Reverberating Redoubt: Added Armor Tag
- Fixed an issue with a Flagellant hero goal
- Pillager Mongrel no longer gains Dodge when using Watchdog, but instead gains it on Riposte
- Updated healing tab background art on the Hospital
- Fixed an issue where using a combat item on the final boss would break VFX from correctly looping
- Reduced Inn Mastery hold to upgrade timing from 2s to 1s
- Fixed an issue where a rough patch would be hidden under the sand in the Shroud
- Increased the appearance rate of Hero Shrines
- Fixed various Localization UI issues
- Various VFX fixes
- Updated Korean Localization
We have done some behind data and code work to change how we handled resistances we want to be presented as IMMUNE (ie. The Dreaming General). However the UI does not correctly reflect these changes and will do so in a future update.
