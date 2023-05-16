Update 41 - Zombie Mode DLC

Hey Everyone,

We have happy to bring you the 41st update as well to launch a new DLC for Medieval Kingdom Wars - called Zombie Mode.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2431010/Medieval_Kingdom_Wars__Zombie_Mode/

Zombie Mode completely transforms the combat gameplay of Medieval Kingdom Wars - both for online and multiplayer Skirmish and all the Campaign battle modes.

As a mysterious plague infects medieval Europe – the dead no longer stay dead. Every soldier who dies in battles by any reason will shortly rise as a gruesome Zombie - and will try to eat everyone around – friend or foe.

The only solutions are looting the fallen soldiers or burning their corpses with fire arrows. This expansion requires player to start new campaign to activate the Zombie Mode feature, or a new Skirmish game and comes complete with new screens, high-res Zombie units, sound effects and main menu changes.

And with this out of the way - lets take a look at what our 41st update has in store: