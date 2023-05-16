Some small fixes

Hi. I know it's been a long time since the last update but I hope that I'm finally back to be able to support the game.

Just a small update today but more to come.

Added the option to not allow spectating when hosting the game.

Abandoned tanks will now stay on the battlefield and will cost the owning team tickets if destroyed.

I am working on getting the voip issue solved and are in contact with the team providing it.

Looking forward my plan is to finish the art on the current maps. I want to investigate the possibility of having a co-op gam mode with objectives and obviously better AI. (no promises)

Glad to be back and thank you all who support me by playing and coming with suggestions.