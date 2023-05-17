 Skip to content

She is mad update for 17 May 2023

v 1.07

Share · View all patches · Build 11245799

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Chapter 4 added
  • Ezekiel's follower added
  • Musics and sound effects added
  • Feedback button added
  • Love message bar added in title
  • Items with action buttons will have dotted buttons in mobile
  • Added Horus Eye for ghost mode
  • Fixed TV head (score) screen

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1973171 Depot 1973171
  • Loading history…
