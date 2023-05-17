- Chapter 4 added
- Ezekiel's follower added
- Musics and sound effects added
- Feedback button added
- Love message bar added in title
- Items with action buttons will have dotted buttons in mobile
- Added Horus Eye for ghost mode
- Fixed TV head (score) screen
She is mad update for 17 May 2023
v 1.07
Patchnotes via Steam Community
