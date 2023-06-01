Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales v2.516.0.0 Patch Notes

Hey everyone,

Today we are releasing an update for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales with improved Bluetooth support for Sony PlayStation DualShock and DualSense controllers. Adaptive trigger feedback on DualSense controllers is now available when using Steam Input. To use the full range of DualSense features, including the controller speaker and haptic feedback, a wired USB connection is required.

This update also finetunes optimizations for some Intel CPUs and we have updated the game to use Intel Xe Super Sampling version 1.1.

Thank you for all your feedback and contributions that helped us improve the game.

Patch Notes