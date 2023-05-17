Companion Update for the upcoming Don 42 DLC

This update was dedicated to the Python 3.11 upgrade and a full refresh of the underlying dependencies. The result should be a noticeable performance benefit, especially on slower machines.

If you have any issues after the update, please check the Steam discussion thread "Troubleshooting and Crashes". Specifically, we often see antivirus "false positives" after updates:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/809230/discussions/0/2243300286290193065/

if you are seeing a very dark game screen (much darker than the screenshots on the Steam store) and you are running an AMD graphics card, please subscribe to the "AMD Fix" in the workshop:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/809230/discussions/0/3644000310592615858/

Cheers!