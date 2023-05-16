Update 1.67-8 Patch Notes

Increased the size of colliders for the buttons in the character creation page

Fixed a problem with NPC able to stand on top of some trees

The old mill can spawn humans

The rangers and mongols will now hide inside buildings during visitation

No-flinch perks are a bit overpowered. Made it so that you'll still flinch for 30% of the time. This is to balance for when NPCs have that perk - they become way too powerful

The helmets and armors with special effects will become less effective as durability goes down.