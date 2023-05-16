 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 16 May 2023

Update 1.67-8 Patch Notes

Update 1.67-8 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Increased the size of colliders for the buttons in the character creation page

  • Fixed a problem with NPC able to stand on top of some trees

  • The old mill can spawn humans

  • The rangers and mongols will now hide inside buildings during visitation

  • No-flinch perks are a bit overpowered. Made it so that you'll still flinch for 30% of the time. This is to balance for when NPCs have that perk - they become way too powerful

  • The helmets and armors with special effects will become less effective as durability goes down.

  • Fixed a bug where money spent via guides is not counted in the accomplishments

