-
Increased the size of colliders for the buttons in the character creation page
-
Fixed a problem with NPC able to stand on top of some trees
-
The old mill can spawn humans
-
The rangers and mongols will now hide inside buildings during visitation
-
No-flinch perks are a bit overpowered. Made it so that you'll still flinch for 30% of the time. This is to balance for when NPCs have that perk - they become way too powerful
-
The helmets and armors with special effects will become less effective as durability goes down.
-
Fixed a bug where money spent via guides is not counted in the accomplishments
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 16 May 2023
Update 1.67-8 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
