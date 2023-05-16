 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ends update for 16 May 2023

Bug Fixes: Round 1

Share · View all patches · Build 11245623 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You may have noticed a lot of little updates to your game. Those are me patching bugs. I've been looking at reviews and doing some testing myself to help find and fix bugs. The best way to bring them to my attention is through my support email: grovedgdev@gmail.com.

Thank you for playing my game and helping me make it better.

Change Log:

  • Fixed website load loop
  • Fixed Jaywalker continuing to play music
  • Fixed notifications blocking input
  • Fixed a crash
  • Fixed player locked in place after death*
  • Some gameplay has also been tweaked.

*It can be hard to track some bugs down. The ones with asterisks are potentially fixed but haven't been confirmed to be fixed. If you still experience these (or any) bugs, please notify me.

Bonus hint: There are audio options in the settings menu to reduce the volume of cars and make it easier to hear audio cues.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2256261 Depot 2256261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2256262 Depot 2256262
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link