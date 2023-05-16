Bug Fixes: Round 1

You may have noticed a lot of little updates to your game. Those are me patching bugs. I've been looking at reviews and doing some testing myself to help find and fix bugs. The best way to bring them to my attention is through my support email: grovedgdev@gmail.com.

Thank you for playing my game and helping me make it better.

Change Log:

Fixed website load loop

Fixed Jaywalker continuing to play music

Fixed notifications blocking input

Fixed a crash

Fixed player locked in place after death*

Some gameplay has also been tweaked.

*It can be hard to track some bugs down. The ones with asterisks are potentially fixed but haven't been confirmed to be fixed. If you still experience these (or any) bugs, please notify me.

Bonus hint: There are audio options in the settings menu to reduce the volume of cars and make it easier to hear audio cues.