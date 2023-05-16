 Skip to content

Gunsmith Simulator: Prologue update for 16 May 2023

Hotfix 1.0.5

Build 11245572

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed one skybox settings, fixed m590 reload animation in cases where there is already a round in the chamber but a couple of rounds can be loaded to the tube.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1230171 Depot 1230171
  • Loading history…
