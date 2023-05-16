Fixed one skybox settings, fixed m590 reload animation in cases where there is already a round in the chamber but a couple of rounds can be loaded to the tube.
Gunsmith Simulator: Prologue update for 16 May 2023
Hotfix 1.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
