Chinese Frontiers: Prologue Release Live-Stream

Experience with us the finished version of Chinese Frontiers: Prologue. We will show you the new, never-seen-before gameplay and answer all of your questions.
Today ~12:30 GMT we are going on the air! :) join us 👉here !
Please remember that Prologue has it's own store page on Steam, so visit also main page of Chinese Frontiers 👈 add the game to your Wishlist and Follow the community, not to miss any important updates and EA release in future! :)
