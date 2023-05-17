Chinese Frontiers: Prologue Release Live-Stream

Share · View all patches · Build 11245557 · Last edited 17 May 2023 – 12:46:24 UTC by Wendy

Experience with us the finished version of Chinese Frontiers: Prologue. We will show you the new, never-seen-before gameplay and answer all of your questions.

Today ~12:30 GMT we are going on the air! :) join us 👉here !

Please remember that Prologue has it's own store page on Steam, so visit also main page of Chinese Frontiers 👈 add the game to your Wishlist and Follow the community, not to miss any important updates and EA release in future! :)

Follow us also here:

👉 Discord

👉 Twitter

👉 Facebook

👉 YouTube

👉 👉👉 Add Chinese Frontiers to Wishlist & Follow the community