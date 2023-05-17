Patch 1.9.4.4 Is Now Available!

Hello everyone!
Patch 1.9.4.4 has just been released. Here are the details:
Game Balance
Butcher and Fishing Hut’s output was modified:
- Increased Butchery’s output from 4 to 5 meat
- Decreased Fishing Hut’s output from 8 to 7 fish
Improvements
The following workplaces now clear grass under their position:
- Blacksmith
- Coal Hut
- Iron Smelter
- Weaponsmith
The Map Generator’s sliders tooltips will now be displayed when hovering over the icon in addition to the name label
The advanced onboarding linked to a lack of tools will now trigger if:
- Tools are not set to be purchased nor assigned to a Warehouse
- Tools are set to be purchased but not assigned to a Warehouse
- Tools are not set to be purchased but assigned to a Warehouse
Fixes
- The Promotion Mandate was greyed out in the mandates list on older saves despite its cooldown being over
- Deleting the Berry Brew sub-building while tracking Berries caused a crash
- A modded Great Hall sub-building prevented players from promoting individual villagers
- Reaching a Prosperity of 10 triggered a notification players should only see a bit later
- Clicking on the confirmation button to destroy a building or part after dismissing its window (backspace, right-click or close all windows) caused a crash
- Clicking on the confirmation button to switch a sub-building’s function after dismissing its window caused a crash
Thanks for playing and see you soon!
