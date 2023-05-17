 Skip to content

Foundation update for 17 May 2023

Patch 1.9.4.4 Is Now Available!

Hello everyone!

Patch 1.9.4.4 has just been released. Here are the details:

Game Balance

  • Butcher and Fishing Hut’s output was modified:

    • Increased Butchery’s output from 4 to 5 meat
    • Decreased Fishing Hut’s output from 8 to 7 fish

Improvements

  • The following workplaces now clear grass under their position:

    • Blacksmith
    • Coal Hut
    • Iron Smelter
    • Weaponsmith

  • The Map Generator’s sliders tooltips will now be displayed when hovering over the icon in addition to the name label

  • The advanced onboarding linked to a lack of tools will now trigger if:

    • Tools are not set to be purchased nor assigned to a Warehouse
    • Tools are set to be purchased but not assigned to a Warehouse
    • Tools are not set to be purchased but assigned to a Warehouse

Fixes

  • The Promotion Mandate was greyed out in the mandates list on older saves despite its cooldown being over
  • Deleting the Berry Brew sub-building while tracking Berries caused a crash
  • A modded Great Hall sub-building prevented players from promoting individual villagers
  • Reaching a Prosperity of 10 triggered a notification players should only see a bit later
  • Clicking on the confirmation button to destroy a building or part after dismissing its window (backspace, right-click or close all windows) caused a crash
  • Clicking on the confirmation button to switch a sub-building’s function after dismissing its window caused a crash

Thanks for playing and see you soon!

