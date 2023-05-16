Toribash 5.60 - 16/05/23 Fixes

Hi, today's build includes some more fixes and tweaks to Toribash 5.60:
- Fixed bug with Queue List not getting hidden when loading a replay while being in Multiplayer
- Fixed bug with Queue List not getting hidden when disabling hud
- Fixed bug with MoveMemory displaying an error when trying to load a move after loading a move in Tutorials
- Fixed bug with "Tori" not being shown as player name for logged out players in Tutorials
- Fixed bug with items with malformed colorid having broken previews in Store
- Updated replay cache loading to skip malformed cache entries instead of exiting with an error
- Updated built-in replaysaver script
- Removed legacy broken built-in scripts
Changed files in this update