Patch 1.1.10

Hello everyone.

It has been a reasonable amount of time since we launched Yogger. We really like the way he has turned out, his playstile and everything he can do. We got a lot of feedback about some things that could need small adjustments, so without modifying everything we like about him, we think it's time to slow down the pace at which he scales auras and make a small tweak to the meat cards.

Also, we have slightly modified the talent "Three Star Chef", and now "Gourmet Meat" will no longer be guaranteed in the "Dinner is Ready" talent. Not only was it the best energy generator of the level 5 talents (or almost), but it was also the best talent for gaining vitality and scaling auras quickly.

Spoiled Meat: 1 vitality (from 2), increase curses by 20% (from 25%). "Premium Meat" / "Gourmet Meat": increase auras by 20% (from 25%).

Three Star Chef: The talent "Butcher" always guarantees "Gourmet Meat". In the talent "Dinner Is Ready", "Spoiled Meat" is replaced by "Gourmet Meat".

With these small changes, we believe that the essence of Yogger remains intact, and our intention is only that with his support build he can do the same as before, but a little slower.

As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback, and understanding.