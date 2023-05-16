 Skip to content

Hill Agency: PURITY&decay update for 16 May 2023

Patch 1.04 Notes:

Patch 1.04 Notes:

Build 11245403

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Office door glitch is now fixed, players shouldn't be able to open door early
  • Added notification light to interactive terminal
  • Repaired broken evidence interactions with Mimaw
  • Missing portrait will now show up in inventory. (Note: This fix will only effect players who have played past the tutorial prior to patch 1.03. New players will not have this issue.)

