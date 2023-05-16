- Office door glitch is now fixed, players shouldn't be able to open door early
- Added notification light to interactive terminal
- Repaired broken evidence interactions with Mimaw
- Missing portrait will now show up in inventory. (Note: This fix will only effect players who have played past the tutorial prior to patch 1.03. New players will not have this issue.)
Hill Agency: PURITY&decay update for 16 May 2023
Patch 1.04 Notes:
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1358371 Depot 1358371
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update