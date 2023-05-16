V11.1.4 Released!

- Added an option that will append the BGC command, and the column used to determine the command, to the play by play calls. The option is available in the Basic In Game Options.
- Added a new feature that allows the user to have multiple chart files and switch between them or share them with other users. See the V11 Additions section of the User Guide for details.
- Completed a few minor updates to the Game Engine Command Charts. If you have not customized your charts you should click on the red "Reset All Commands" button located on the Board Game Companion section of the charts. If you have customized your charts you should continue to use your personalized charts.
- Updated the User Guide with instructions on how to import custom ratings. See the Quick Tip - Custom Ratings section for details.
- Added error checking and error messages for the custom ratings import feature.
- Fixed missing split stats for LAN and TOR pitchers in the 1980 library. You can reinstall the library to get the fix. If you have already started a replay with 1980, you can add the splits to your current library by setting the pitching stats to zero for the pitchers on LAN and TOR and then importing the 1980 LAN and TOR teams using the Lahman import feature. Be sure to check Include Splits and Update Only when you do the import.
- Added improvements to the formatting of the play by play calls.
- Several play by play fixes for some double plays.
- Improved the filtering feature in the Charts Editor.
- Fixed a bug that awarded two assists to the fielder on some hit/error plays.
As always, thanks for the great feedback. Play Ball!
