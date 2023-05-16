Update of KAKU: Ancient Seal on May 16

Adventurers,

The recent updates of "KAKU: Ancient Seal" are as follows:

Optimize some visual effects and sound effects of [Baptism of Fire]. And increased the frame rate of the game.

Optimize the last maze on the right side of the Temple of Fire [Baptism of Fire], and adjust the position of some shatterable walls. Now it should be easier for everyone to find the correct path.

Optimize the transmission speed of the conveyor belt in [Stalagmite Pond], [Mushroom Forest].

Optimize the description of the special attributes of [Onion Headgear].

Optimize the chest save settings in [Stalagmite Pond], [Mushroom Forest] area. You will automatically save the game after opening chests in these areas.

Optimize the aiming operation tips when using the keyboard and mouse.

Added the blood bar styles of monsters with different strengths. Now the blood bars of monsters will change according to the level difference with the protagonist. You can distinguish the strength of monsters more clearly.

Optimize the attack judgment of the Baruch totem in the field. Now the attack will be automatically aimed at the totem, and there is no need to hit as many times as before.

Fix the problem that the elemental boss does not respawn after being killed.

Fix the problem of map fog reappearing.

Fix the problem that players may get stuck at the assembly point when going to the assembly point for the main quests in the [Twin Oases] area.

Fix the problem that the springboard effect of the underground ruins will be applied to the player by mistake.

Fix the level failure problem caused by the save point in the maze on the right side of [Baptism of Fire].

Fixed the problem that the location of the chest in the [Paya Volcano - Abyss] area was marked incorrectly on the map.

Fix the problem of not receiving any rewards after completing the Ponpon mission in the [Stag's Leap] area.

Fixed a display error: When the player is performing the main quest in the [Fractured Icelake], [Snowfall Valley] area, if the player directly looks for Nomin after killing [Hippogriff], the mission guide icon on the big map is wrong.

Fixed the problem that the mission failed due to accidental death after the cutscene ended when the player was performing the main quest [Plan] in the [Fractured Icelake] [Snowfall Valley] area.