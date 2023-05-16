New features

-Added new game mode “Time Attack”. This is a game mode where you aim to reach the goal gate in the shortest possible time from the starting point.

-Added new weapon “Garden Hoe”.

-Added new achievements that correspond to them.

Adjustments and changes

-You can now crouch even when equipped with one-handed weapons.

-The height of the step that can be overcome has been changed for both unarmed & one-handed weapon equipment and two-handed weapon equipment.

-Some of the instructions have been revised.

Bug fixes

-Fixed an issue where zombie dogs had attack flag even after death.