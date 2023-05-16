 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

My Home/Zombie Center update for 16 May 2023

Beta1.6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11245036 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features
-Added new game mode “Time Attack”. This is a game mode where you aim to reach the goal gate in the shortest possible time from the starting point.
-Added new weapon “Garden Hoe”.
-Added new achievements that correspond to them.

Adjustments and changes
-You can now crouch even when equipped with one-handed weapons.
-The height of the step that can be overcome has been changed for both unarmed & one-handed weapon equipment and two-handed weapon equipment.
-Some of the instructions have been revised.

Bug fixes
-Fixed an issue where zombie dogs had attack flag even after death.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2283401 Depot 2283401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link