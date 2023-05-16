New features
-Added new game mode “Time Attack”. This is a game mode where you aim to reach the goal gate in the shortest possible time from the starting point.
-Added new weapon “Garden Hoe”.
-Added new achievements that correspond to them.
Adjustments and changes
-You can now crouch even when equipped with one-handed weapons.
-The height of the step that can be overcome has been changed for both unarmed & one-handed weapon equipment and two-handed weapon equipment.
-Some of the instructions have been revised.
Bug fixes
-Fixed an issue where zombie dogs had attack flag even after death.
Changed files in this update