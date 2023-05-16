 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

House Party update for 16 May 2023

Pre-Patch for Winter Holiday Pack Release at 1PM EST

Share · View all patches · Build 11244998 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a pre-patch for the Winter Holiday Pack coming at 1PM EST.

  • The in-game DLC Settings have been adjusted and the Winter option will be available after adding the Winter Holiday Pack to your library.

Changed files in this update

House Party x64 Depot 611791
  • Loading history…
House Party StreamingAssets - Mods Depot 611799
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2229630 Depot 2229630
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2229631 Depot 2229631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link