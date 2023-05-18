🧛 Dracula is here! 🦇

Dracula has come to the game!

Dracula and the Sisters slowly drain you of your power! Hold on tight as you feel your heart race, and your fangs extend! 🦇

Get them to join you in Unmatched today! This DLC unlocks Dracula - a playable character for Unmatched: Digital Edition! Whether you're a vampire enthusiast, a lover of all things spooky, or just looking for a frighteningly good time, we've got you covered!

Quick summary:

Starting Health: 13

Attack: Melee

Move value: 2

Sidekick: Three Sisters

Special Ability: At the start of your turn, you may deal 1 damage to a fighter adjacent to Dracula. If you do, draw a card.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2006713/Unmatched_Digital_Edition__Dracula/

Want to learn more about the new hero?

Watch the clip below to get to know all about Dracula! If you are a new player looking for a tip about how to play this character - that is the perfect video for you! :D



While we're at it - don't forget about the Fang-tastic sets of skins that we released for you! Which version of Dracula do you like the most? 🧛

You can find skins here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2325630/Unmatched_Digital_Edition__Contrast_Skin_Bundle_2/?snr=1_5_9__405

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2313512/Unmatched_Digital_Edition__80s_Skin_Bundle_2/?snr=1_5_9__405

More characters and maps are coming!

That is right! As a teaser of what's coming next - just see where Dracula wandered last night! Luckily they didn't wake up Dr. Hyde or Dracula might not be released today at all...

We are going to release a lot more of DLCs - both heroes and maps! You can get all of them as soon as they are released and with over 50% discount - sink your fangs into the new heroes and maps, and experience Unmatched like never before!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2006720/Unmatched_Digital_Edition_Season_Pass_1/

You can see our release schedule below!

As promised we are working hard on keeping the game up to your expectations! That is why we are releasing a bunch of general fixes to the game so you can enjoy new characters without any problems!

[Fix] You can now Undo Sherlock's Elementary before confirming the prediction.

[Fix] Snicker Snack card has been fixed.

[Fix] Game no longer freezes while Robin Hood summons Outlaws from the card effect.

[Fix] Fixed Sherlock's Master of Disguise card effect which caused the player with the fallen hero (2v2 mode) to appear as an available target.

[Fix] Fixed visual problem when sometimes after replay attacker's reverse was invisible.

[Fix] Fixed Sherlock's Confirm Suspicion selectable values. From now on, players can choose freely any value between 0 and 6.

[Fix] New warning added when choosing value 0 for Confirm Suspicions.

[Fix] Fixed bug which caused problems when trying to press arrows in the hero selection screen to scroll through the heroes list.

[Fix] Missing Sherlock chat icon has been added.

[Fix] Ai freezes while playing against the Elementary card have been fixed.

[Fix] Hiding cards have been fixed.

[Fix] Incidents of game crashes have been fixed.

[Fix] Manouver action field's visuals have been slightly improved.

[Fix] Tooltip errors have been fixed.

[Fix] Animation of the drawing card from Sherlock's Education card has been fixed.

[Fix] Information about the character is now correctly displayed.

That is all for today! Now go and try Dracula in your games! Compete with each other, try new ways to play, and just enjoy Unmatched: Digital Edition! And don't forget, we're always thirsty for feedback 🧛 - share your thoughts in the comments! 🔥