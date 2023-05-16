[Demo Patch Notes] Update 0.3.28 DEMO

✅ Added:

[Astral World] Added fast upgrade function when unlocking things in the Astral World (the longer you hold the button, the faster it upgrades).

[Trap Rooms] Spikes and Totems are now highlighted in Trap Rooms.

[Main Menu] Added welcome message informing that this is a demo build and telling about some of the upcoming changes.

[Challenges NPC] Challenges NPC will now warn player if he tries to close his window without selecting any challenge.

[Chests] Killer Chest now creates Event Bubble after clearing all its enemies.

🔄 Changed:

[Trap Rooms] Trap Rooms now close only after picking up the item instead of when entered.

⚙️ Fixed:

[Switches] Fixed a bug where Fire Switches activated by projectiles were not working. Finally you will no longer be trapped in some of the Hell Rooms waiting for someone to bring a rope.

[Crafter NPCs] Weaponsmith, Spellcrafter and Artifact Smelter now properly have empty item description when no item is selected.