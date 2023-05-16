[Demo Patch Notes] Update 0.3.28 DEMO

Update 0.3.28 DEMO
✅ Added:
[Astral World] Added fast upgrade function when unlocking things in the Astral World (the longer you hold the button, the faster it upgrades).
[Trap Rooms] Spikes and Totems are now highlighted in Trap Rooms.
[Main Menu] Added welcome message informing that this is a demo build and telling about some of the upcoming changes.
[Challenges NPC] Challenges NPC will now warn player if he tries to close his window without selecting any challenge.
[Chests] Killer Chest now creates Event Bubble after clearing all its enemies.
🔄 Changed:
[Trap Rooms] Trap Rooms now close only after picking up the item instead of when entered.
⚙️ Fixed:
[Switches] Fixed a bug where Fire Switches activated by projectiles were not working. Finally you will no longer be trapped in some of the Hell Rooms waiting for someone to bring a rope.
[Crafter NPCs] Weaponsmith, Spellcrafter and Artifact Smelter now properly have empty item description when no item is selected.
