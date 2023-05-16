Patch 1.3 is now LIVE!

Hey Heroes!

We'd like to thank everyone for their support, love and feedback. We are determined to continue adjusting and improving the Gordian Quest experience for everybody, so we have rolled out a new 1.3 Patch!

Patch 1.3 consists of mostly technical adjustments, but most importantly, Realm Mode's new Boss has been let loose from his cage. The Alpha Werewolf's bite is now stronger than his bark.

The Alpha Werewolf

A few moons ago, we asked the community what kind of boss they'd like to see in Gordian Quest. Over those few months, he was in training, and now he's ready for a face off.

Skills

The Alpha Werewolf has various AOE abilities and single target skills. They often focus on bleed stacks, keeping Heroes on their toes about health.

We have given the Alpha Werewolf a bunch of underlings, based on player suggestion. Like a pack of wolves, he does not fight alone, and will use his minions to provide for him. Being the loyal hounds they are, some will not hesitate to keep him protected.

The Alpha Werewolf protects his pups in exchange: he can potentially buff his underlings so they can do his dirty job as well. Be aware of how they bounce off each other.

We look forward to hearing from everyone about their experience with the Alpha Werewolf! Your suggestions have brought in a new, exciting experience. We hope to have another opportunity in implementing community suggestions in the future!

Other changes

Controller support for various interactions have been updated and improved, such as in the map, or when using the inventory UI etc.

Improved initial load times when starting the game. Players will no longer have to wait a long time when starting up the game.

Improved load times when game has been running for a period of time.

We have resolved some memory issues that have previously caused some problems at times when the user plays the game for an extended period of time.

FIxed an issue where having a lot of items in your inventory will lead to long save/load times.

Fixed certain issues causing black screen to occur when transitioning between scenes.

Fixed various issues causing soft locks in pvp mode.

We'd love to hear from you! Reach out to us on Reddit, Discord or the Steam Forums.

And last but not least, if you haven't already, please consider giving us a positive review on Steam if you like how we are doing so far. It would really mean a lot to us. Thanks! :haha_gq: