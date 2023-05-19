Icarus Week Seventy Five Update | New Carved Wood Home Decor

Week Seventy Six is here and with it comes a bunch of new home decor options that expand our Carved Wood Decorations set with new furnishings to adorn your base.

We also go deeper into the upcoming features of Galileo such as Fishing, as we move into closed beta testing. Jump in and have a read.

Carved Wood Decorations

We’re adding to our existing home decor options, by adding six new carved wood pieces with a new bed, wardrobe, narrow wardrobe, nightstand, display cabinet and dresser.

For our Open World base building aficionados, these are the first of a range of new options to style your base, your way. They provide more bespoke personalization, but don’t add any new gameplay features.

These are craftable on the carpentry bench, and most can be found by using the R key to look for variations on the base item.

Closed Galileo Feedback

We’re currently in the process of performing a round of closed beta feedback on the upcoming Galileo update, working with our ‘veteran prospectors’ in Discord who have been providing valuable insight into the update's features.

These have included daily playtests, providing pages of balance changes, fixes and improvements that we’ve been applying as we go. Internal playtests with the entire studio have also provided a range of fixes, testing functionality and performance along with both client and host-specific experiences.

The main improvements have been across sound, animation, UI polish and tweaking QoL, all areas that add to the immersion and player experience. A big thank you to everyone who has contributed their time and effort.

Fishing

As we get closer to everyone hooking on lures and casting off into the sunset, we wanted to talk more about the Fishing coming in the Galileo update as there is more to do than just ‘catch and release’ fish.

Let’s run through what this could look like:

Step one is going fishing. Fish can be found in all bodies of water, but each body of water has a different variety of species. Different species are also more challenging to catch, requiring different lures and putting up more of a fight to be reeled in.

All-in-all, there are 52 unique species of fish to catch. Some are far more common, others will require meticulous planning and quality gear to catch.

When you’ve caught a fish, you have a range of different options on what you want to do with it.

Hungry? Fillet it on the fishing bench and cook different dishes that give unique perks and buffs.

Proud of the size? Mount it on the wall, fit with its own name plaque for all to see.

Want a new friend at home? Put it in your aquarium and spend your evenings talking to your new pal.

All fish you catch are also registered in the fishing record as part of the Prospector Field Guide. Here, you can see your record size, different locations where you caught this species, and information you’ve learned from your fishing expeditions, such as the types of lures that are effective for that species and information about the biomes where you’ll most commonly encounter them.

With 52 species, you can probably imagine that we’ve got a lot of new species to introduce! Do you think you’ve got a cool name for a species? Drop it in the comments and it might end up making it in-game.

Changelog v1.2.51.110973

New Content

Enabling Carved wood Talent and enabling carved wood recipes so they can be seen in game, also enabling storage tags on the items that have storage so they are effected by the talent that provides extra storange space when crafted

Fixed

Add more checks around position of overflow bag when respawn from gravestone

Updated Pneumonia debuff description to mention that it can be countered with antibiotics

Future Content