Icarus Week Seventy Five Update | New Carved Wood Home Decor

Week Seventy Six is here and with it comes a bunch of new home decor options that expand our Carved Wood Decorations set with new furnishings to adorn your base.
We also go deeper into the upcoming features of Galileo such as Fishing, as we move into closed beta testing. Jump in and have a read.
Carved Wood Decorations
We’re adding to our existing home decor options, by adding six new carved wood pieces with a new bed, wardrobe, narrow wardrobe, nightstand, display cabinet and dresser.
For our Open World base building aficionados, these are the first of a range of new options to style your base, your way. They provide more bespoke personalization, but don’t add any new gameplay features.
These are craftable on the carpentry bench, and most can be found by using the R key to look for variations on the base item.
Closed Galileo Feedback
We’re currently in the process of performing a round of closed beta feedback on the upcoming Galileo update, working with our ‘veteran prospectors’ in Discord who have been providing valuable insight into the update's features.
These have included daily playtests, providing pages of balance changes, fixes and improvements that we’ve been applying as we go. Internal playtests with the entire studio have also provided a range of fixes, testing functionality and performance along with both client and host-specific experiences.
The main improvements have been across sound, animation, UI polish and tweaking QoL, all areas that add to the immersion and player experience. A big thank you to everyone who has contributed their time and effort.
Fishing
As we get closer to everyone hooking on lures and casting off into the sunset, we wanted to talk more about the Fishing coming in the Galileo update as there is more to do than just ‘catch and release’ fish.
Let’s run through what this could look like:
Step one is going fishing. Fish can be found in all bodies of water, but each body of water has a different variety of species. Different species are also more challenging to catch, requiring different lures and putting up more of a fight to be reeled in.
All-in-all, there are 52 unique species of fish to catch. Some are far more common, others will require meticulous planning and quality gear to catch.
When you’ve caught a fish, you have a range of different options on what you want to do with it.
Hungry? Fillet it on the fishing bench and cook different dishes that give unique perks and buffs.
Proud of the size? Mount it on the wall, fit with its own name plaque for all to see.
Want a new friend at home? Put it in your aquarium and spend your evenings talking to your new pal.
All fish you catch are also registered in the fishing record as part of the Prospector Field Guide. Here, you can see your record size, different locations where you caught this species, and information you’ve learned from your fishing expeditions, such as the types of lures that are effective for that species and information about the biomes where you’ll most commonly encounter them.
With 52 species, you can probably imagine that we’ve got a lot of new species to introduce! Do you think you’ve got a cool name for a species? Drop it in the comments and it might end up making it in-game.
Changelog v1.2.51.110973
New Content
- Enabling Carved wood Talent and enabling carved wood recipes so they can be seen in game, also enabling storage tags on the items that have storage so they are effected by the talent that provides extra storange space when crafted
Fixed
- Add more checks around position of overflow bag when respawn from gravestone
- Updated Pneumonia debuff description to mention that it can be countered with antibiotics
Future Content
- Added new LRG and SML Frames, Dark_Basic_Scroll_T3, Metal_Basic, Gold_Wood, Gold
- General clean up, polished around manual cave, foliage and added cliff formations, Purple Quad, DLC
- Added BLD_Wall_Angle_Wood_R, as well as fixed materials for BLD_Wall_Angle_Wood_L
- Lots of additions to the fishing sounds. Now each Rod has it's own unique audio
- Added SK_ITM_Scan_Handheld_Fish_T4, including SM and textures
- Changed visuals for field guide intro screen
- Adjustments to the bestiary, adding traits table and traits type table so they can be customised individually and displayed with icons in their unlock area, adding widgets to go along with these so the information can be displayed on screen
- Adding some bestiary text elements to reference a string table so they can be translated
- Initial pass on fishing rod audio implementation - cast, fly and land sounds
- Prometheus Shadow Geo - set DF resolution to 0 on all meshes
- Prometheus Shadow Geo - set DF resolution to 0 on all meshes (part 2)
- Added weaknesses to Bestiary entries, fixed and tweaked stats provided by bestiary unlocks
- Lots more additions to fishing. Unique cast loop sound for wood rods vs refined rods, updated fly sound for better realism, adding rod equip sound
- Add hooks to allow designers to pause the normal creature spanning routine in a given biome whilst a dynamic quest is running that is also spawning creatures
- Adding new creature images for PFG test
- Adding unique bestiary fish unlock audio to play when a fish is caught
- Added New Bramble Bushes to Purple Quad Swamp Biome and Made Collision Fixes In Prefab Caves Within The P2 Area, Prometheus
- Added Brambles modifier, enabling brambles in Prometheus to slow the player
- Adding more creature images for PFG
- Added cliff landmarks and rock formations, general clean up, polished around manual cave and nav blockers, Blue Quad, DLC
- Reset all Static Mesh Distance Field resolution multipliers to 1x to decrease memory consumption
- Remove 2-sided setting on all Distance Field meshes to fix artifacts introduced by using this setting
- Adjusted Distance Field Self Shadow Bias setting on Ice Shrund meshes to fix artifacts
- Update AssetInfo tool to support checking and modifying DistanceField settings
- Adding Edtior Utility widget to cacluate what lures relate to each fish so we can go over and adjust stats and attributes on fish and lures
- Updating Fish Field guide page so it displays its related lures correctly and the widgets do not get clipped and hidden
- Fix missing return node on AISpawner Blueprint that could potentially lead to unexpected behaviour (internal dev only)
- Added AC and DC creature render dioramas for making beastiary images
- Updated Fish01 to the correct creature shader
- Added Support meshes for several Wood Buildable assets, as well as shadow geo, all for the Wood Buildable Rework
- Bestiary: Updated traits to better communicate critical areas vs weaknesses, tweaked view of traits prior to unlocking
- Adjustments and additions to the lava hunter. Added roar short sound to play before the vomit
- Adding metal shield audio
- Visual changes to Field Guide unlock notifications
- Updaed fish 2, 3, and 4 to use the correct shader
- Updated fish 5, 6, and 7 to use the correct shader
- Removed dev-only map icons on in-world fish actors
- Added new Lava Rumble and Fissure special attacks to Lava Hunter.
- Adjustments to Lava Hunter turn-in-place, especially while playing other attack animations.
- Reduced cooldowns on each Lava Hunter combat phase's egg lay action
- Further Adjustments to the field guide based on a round of UX feedback, its now more consistent with the style of the rest of the UI
- Incorperating new images and titles into the bestiary and adding a biome mask for creature backgrounds
- Reevaluate the actor terrain anchor after teleporting the player when respawning (more checks for potential race conditions/ bad player spawn positions)
- Adding in spawnable slug for external testing with minimal setup of locomotions and attacks
- Added Field Guide unlock notification animation
- Added VFX for SpawnBlocker T2,T3,T4
- Remove Distance Field generation (by decrease resolution to 0) from Static Meshes in the project which didn't need it. This includes chopped tree pieces (~9500 meshes), distant landscape proxy meshes (~200), and around 1000 other various meshes from various folders
- Further updates to AssetInfo tool to support DF tweaks
- Bestiary Pages in the field guide not load the biomes of the creatures based on their atmosphere type, this extra data was added to the Atmopshere data table
