Hi :3

This patch is adding a few additional poses and stickers to the photo mode. We will be releasing our first small DLC soon with a costume for Cynthia's character. We hope you will like it <3

Patch notes 1.0.5:

-Added 5 poses to the photo mode

-Added 3 'blush' stickers to the photo mode

-Prepared a system for a new costume DLC (more info in the announcement)

Have a nice day ^^

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1685730/Cynthia_Hidden_in_the_Moonshadow/