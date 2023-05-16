Wingman AI Beta Update + Official TrackIR Support

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Tweaked the AI behaviour so that it doesn't fly quite so high when travelling at high speeds. This will eventually be controlled by the pilot skill level so lower skilled pilots will need more altitude to fly safely while better pilots will be able to NOE much more easily. Fixed the Betty warnings so they are only transmitted from the player's aircraft. Official TrackIR support - I finally got my Application ID from TrackIR and Helicopter Gunship DEX now appears on the official supported games list....Yay! It should also appear in the TrackIR software as well (might need to refresh your game list) so it will have its own dedicated profile rather than using the general profile.

I'm pretty happy with the formation flying system, enough that I feel I can move on to something a little more exciting and that is getting the A.I. to be useful and blowing things up!

I'm aiming to have the ability to select helicopters via the Mission Planning screen, allow you to choose weapon loadouts for each helicopter and then be able to perform a simple "Attack My Target" command by the end of this week.